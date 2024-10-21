Advance Mobility, iRasus, Uravu, SportsSkill rake in early-stage cheques

Image caption: iRasus founders Arjun Sinha Roy (left) and Anirudh Ramesh

Fleet operator Advance Mobility, energy analytics company iRasus Technologies, sustainable water infrastructure startup Uravu, and sports-tech startup SportsSkill have secured early-stage funding, the companies said Monday.

Advance Mobility, a fleet operator for ride-hailing companies, has raised $3 million from investors including India Accelerator and Finvolve.

The startup, which specializes in optimizing fleet operations for companies like Uber, plans to use the fresh funds to scale its operations and expand its market presence.

Founded by Mohit Jalan in 2023, Advance Mobility focuses on sustainable transportation solutions, operating primarily on the Uber platform. The company claims to have a fleet composed entirely of CNG vehicles.

The energy analytics company has secured Rs 4 crore in a seed round. The round was led by Rohit Rajput and Srikar Reddy of IAN Angel, with participation from DFAN and other angel investors.

The startup provides analytics and intelligence on battery data for users in the electric mobility and stationary battery storage sectors.

This seed investment will help iRasus expand its product and engineering teams. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Gurgaon, India, the company specializes in driving analytics and intelligence for battery data and adjacent systems. Its Preksha platform offers advanced real-time monitoring and analytics-driven insights for battery data, which is used by electric bus operators, fleet operators, and other services.

Uravu, a Bangalore-based startup focused on sustainable water infrastructure, has closed a funding round led by AWE Funds. The investment amount was not disclosed.

The company said that the fundraise will help it scale its liquid desiccant technology, which converts atmospheric moisture into zero-carbon, zero-waste water at an industrial scale. It also aims to expand its premium beverage model and install water-from-air units in residential buildings, schools, and corporate campuses, providing over 2,000 liters of drinking water daily.

Uravu’s technology addresses groundwater depletion by creating decentralized, sustainable water sources for sectors such as hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and green hydrogen. Currently, it claims to supply over 4,000 liters of water daily to more than 55 hospitality players in Bangalore.

SportsSkill, a sports-tech company, has secured undisclosed funding in an angel round from WestBridge Capital co-founder KP Balaraj.

The company aims to integrate advanced artificial intelligence into its sports performance mobile application. The app will provide real-time, data-driven insights through health metrics, computer vision analytics, and machine learning, it said in a statement.

Additionally, SportsSkill will offer users personalized training programs, real-time performance analytics, and interactive coaching sessions.

Abhinav Sinha and Chetan Desai founded the startup in 2021.

