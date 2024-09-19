Women-focused AWE gets new LP for maiden India fund

Seema Chaturvedi, founding partner, AWE Funds

Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds, a gender-centric investment firm that backs early growth-stage companies, has added a new limited partner (LP) for its maiden fund that it launched in 2022. The fund, which primarily targets investments in companies that promote the participation of women in the market, has received capital commitment from ......