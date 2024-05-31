Women-focused AWE Funds ups target for maiden vehicle, plans second outing

Premium Seema Chaturvedi, founding partner, AWE Funds

Achieving Women Equity (AWE) Funds, a gender-centric early growth investment firm, plans to scoop up a higher amount than previously targeted for its maiden fund and is also looking at raising a second vehicle, its founding partner said. The US-based firm, which marked the first close of its India fund at $15 million in ......