'Over 100 startups registered with ISRO to work in spacetech'

Over 100 startups have registered to work with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in various domains of the space sector, S Somanath, chairperson, ISRO said in an address at the 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday.

While addressing a session at the Summit on ‘R&D of India – Innovation for Global Impact’ he said ISRO has signed MoUs with companies to work closely which include hand-holding in space technology and building processes from start to finish. A significant number of companies have the potential to become big players in the space sector and ISRO is playing the role of facilitator and helping in building technologies. He said out of 100 startups at least 10 of them are working on developing satellites and rockets.

Somanath also announced Chandrayaan 3 mission will be in orbit in a few months adding that ISRO is working closely with NASA in space technology areas. He added that the computer that was used in the rocket was made in India.

He said some of the areas that ISRO is working on include bringing back satellite technology, propulsion systems used in engine manufacturing that have been successfully tested, green and hybrid propulsion systems, nuclear propulsion, the launch of small rockets with the use of additive technologies, energy storage systems, functional materials, carbon fibre technology, electronic devices, robotics, drone technologies, quantum technology used in encryption and disruptive technologies.

Somanath noted that space tourism has picked up in the world with startups evincing interest in various applications which impact day-to-day activities. He added that ISRO is playing an important role in smart city projects and smart manufacturing processes.

Yesterday, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the launch of the first-ever private rocket which will take place on Friday.

Singh added that the non-government entity/startup, Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd (SAPL) has developed the VKS rocket. “It is a single-stage spin stabilized solid propellant rocket with mass of approx. 550 kilograms. The rocket goes to the max altitude of 101 kilometres and splashes into the sea and the overall duration of launch is 300 seconds only."

