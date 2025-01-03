Outlook 2025: VC investment revival set to continue; RegTech, fintech to be in demand

Harsh Gupta, Principal, Flourish Ventures

India’s technology startup ecosystem has been attracting increasing attention from investors across the globe as the country maintains its status as the fastest growing major economy in the world. Over $11.3 billion (Rs 96,920 crore) worth of funds have been pumped into Indian startups this year alone, signalling that the funding revival is poised to continue in 2025.

As venture capital firms look to invest in early and growth-stage technology startups with high growth potential, let us look at key investment themes that could play out in 2025 and beyond.

RegTech startups enabling a superlative regulatory and compliance environment

India’s fintech sector continues to power inclusive economic growth by empowering millions with easy access to a range of financial services. However, with financial losses due to cyber frauds estimated to cost Indians over Rs 1.2 trillion, or 0.7% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), in 2025, it is crucial to build resilience within the country’s digital economy by strengthening data compliance and governance standards.

While the Indian government has been stepping up efforts to fortify existing regulatory frameworks to safeguard consumer interests, it is vital to sustain the current pace of financial innovation without burdening financial institutions (FIs) with complex compliance requirements.

Indian regulatory technology (RegTech) startups are pioneering innovative technology solutions and services that are supporting FIs and digital-first businesses in meeting ever-evolving financial regulations; without the need to overhaul their existing technology stack or incur exorbitant compliance expenses. By using open APIs and employing SaaS models, these RegTech startups are offering technology-based systems that can not only provide end-to-end regulatory compliance, but also eliminate cyberfraud risks that could otherwise threaten business sustenance in an increasingly digitalised future.

What’s more, as FIs collaborate with fintech firms to improve financial inclusion and widen credit access, often to individuals with little to no prior credit history, startups creating digital debt collection softwares are enabling improved customer experiences with enhanced collection efficiency levels. Consequently, fintech firms building cost-efficient and scalable solutions to tackle these two challenges will find increasing favour by VC investors in the new year.

Firms building climate finance and insurance solutions for net-zero future India will need an estimated $10 trillion in climate finance to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. With developed nations still sparring over the amount of funds due to developing nations like India for implementing climate mitigation strategies, firms garnering and deploying capital for relevant use cases will play a pivotal role in the future.

Facilitating green finance flows towards clean energy transition will be crucial; with startups that can spur consumer adoption of green technologies expected to attract significant VC interest. This includes firms involved in the electric vehicle (EV) finance, solar finance and parametric insurance space. Startups building towards a sustainable finance ecosystem will receive a large share of VC funds in 2025 & beyond.

Indian SaaS startups creating solutions for a global clientele

While horizontal SaaS providers have dominated the Indian market so far, vertical SaaS providers with rich domain experience are touted to shine in 2025 as the need for industry-specific software solutions rises. As compared with horizontal SaaS startups that are focused on creating industry-agnostic solutions, vertical SaaS startups are better positioned to extract greater operational efficiencies for specialised businesses by leveraging advanced technologies like Gen AI and its various use cases.

Since these solutions can cater to both domestic and global businesses, vertical SaaS startups can seize growth opportunities in developed markets like the US, thereby offering improved profitability metrics. With increasing AI integration, vertical SaaS startups will be able to accelerate innovation and deliver better decision-making for high-growth businesses. VC investors will favour those with clear go-to-market strategies for developed markets.

Digital payments startups leveraging blockchain-based innovations

As the number of smartphone users in India continues to grow exponentially, digital transformation is reshaping the country's financial landscape. This surge in mobile penetration is paving the way for a new wave of financial services offered directly through hand-held devices. Venture capital (VC) investors are increasingly turning their attention to growth-stage startups in India that deliver significant value through fintech innovation.

India is one of the fastest-growing digital payments markets globally. Fueled by a combination of government initiatives, robust internet infrastructure, and the ubiquity of affordable smartphones, the digital payments ecosystem is expanding rapidly.

Early-stage companies that combine innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are simplifying both domestic and cross-border transactions, giving them a competitive edge in securing capital.

Stablecoin-based payment providers are poised for rapid growth in this market. These startups offer a promising alternative to traditional payment methods, particularly for international transactions. Favorable regulatory developments in the future could further accelerate their mass adoption, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for VC-backed firms in this domain.

Harsh Gupta is principal at Flourish Ventures. Views are personal.

