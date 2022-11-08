Omidyar, others infuse $10 mn in Masai School

Jobtech startup Masai School, operated by operated by Nolan Edutech Pvt. Ltd, on Tuesday said it has secured Series B funding of $10 million (around Rs 82 crore) led by Omidyar Network India and existing investors India Quotient, Unitus Ventures and Alteria Capital.

The round also saw participation from cricketer Mithali Raj and footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed by the Bengaluru-based platform to roll out two new subjects and expanding its skilling course across software development and data analytics.

Masai School was founded in 2019 by Prateek Shukla, Yogesh Bhat, and Nrupul Dev, and the firm also has an income-sharing agreement for the courses that it offers. The firm had raised $5 million in a Series A funding round, earlier this year from Omidyar Network India, along with Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India. In 2020, the company had raised $2.5 million in its pre-Series A funding round from Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India.

“Our mission remains to build the country’s largest employable tech workforce. The last 3 years have been proof of our competency in bridging the tech skill gap for over 800 tech companies who have hired more than 2,000 alumni,” Shukla said.

“The common thought in India is that when a woman chooses her sporting career, her personal life takes a backseat. However, with Masai, Every individual gets yet another chance to have another career option apart from sports and excel in it,” said Mithali Raj, former captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team.

Omidyar Network India, part of the larger Omidyar Group, makes investments in early-stage enterprises in sectors such as emerging technology, education, and financial inclusion. In August, VCCircle reported that it had backed gig worker platform Voiz.

