Omidyar Network India invests in gig worker startup Voiz

Gig worker platform Voiz, on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 15 crore (around $2 million) as a part of its seed funding round led by Omidyar Network India, with other investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengaluru-based startup plans to deploy the fresh proceeds to hire more talents as well as to expand technology and market footprint.

Founded last year by Rajesh Bernard, Vineet Patil and Sandeep Nyamati, Voiz connects businesses with independent professionals for work fulfilment of online jobs like customer service, tele-calling, sales, data entry, recruitment, virtual assistance, tech support and online reputation management.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision is to disrupt the gig workforce economy and create employment for over 3 million independent professionals in the next 5 years. Voiz believes that the future of work for the grey collared gig workforce space is digital, remote, powered by gig, enabled by gamification that can have a huge social impact in employing mobility challenged workforce across the world” said Rajesh Bernard, co-founder and chief executive officer at Voiz.

“Voiz is bringing into the workforce women who prefer to work from home on flexible projects and equipping them with the right tools and training. We are impressed by the depth of offering and the range of clients being served on the platform,” said Badri Pillapakkam, partner at Omidyar Network India.

Omidyar Network India, part of the larger Omidyar Group, makes investments in early-stage enterprises in sectors such as emerging technology, education, and financial inclusion.

Investments in gig worker startups have been witnessing a slowdown for the last few months.

In December, VCCircle reported that Awign Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, which operates a work fulfilment platform focused on gig workforce and last-mile delivery, is all set to raise its Series B round of funding at a possible valuation of Rs 600-700 crore.

In September last, Bengaluru-based Vahan, a recruitment platform for blue-collar workers, had raised $8 million in a Series A round of funding led by Khosla Ventures.

