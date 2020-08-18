Unitus Ventures leads pre-Series A funding for coding-focussed Masai School

Software coding platform Masai School has raised $2.5 million (Rs 18.6 crore) in its pre-Series A round of funding led by Unitus Ventures.

AngelList India and existing investor India Quotient also participated in this round, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, VCCircle had reported that Unitus and India Quotient would invest in the Bengaluru-based edtech startup. https://www.vccircle.com/unitus-ventures-set-to-back-education-startup-seeded-by-india-quotient

The company intends to use the capital to hire industry experts, strengthen offerings and build new disciplines including UX, product management and data science.

"Our initial student base, largely from non-engineering backgrounds and small towns with limited financial backgrounds, have taken up the challenge of learning coding and finding a career path for themselves," said Prateek Shukla, co-founder of Masai School.

The platform, operated by Nolan Edutech Pvt Ltd, was launched in June 2019 by Shukla, Nrupul Dev and Yogesh Bhat.

Shukla and Dev, alumni of IIT Kanpur, were earlier associated with Quikr and technology firm Digital Aristotle, respectively. Bhat, who studied at IIM Bangalore, has worked with Honda Motor and Tata Motors.

Masai School currently trains tech aspirants in full stack web and Android development, and helps them get placed through its partner network. By integrating the income sharing agreement, they allow students to pay the course fee after they get a job.

Coding edtech in focus

Education startups have attracted a lot of investor attention over the last few years, and more so during the pandemic that has forced schools, colleges and universities to shut down.

Startups in coding have been especially hotting up.

This month, for example, the most-funded startup in edtech Byju's bought WhiteHat Jr, which focuses on coding education, for $300 million.

In February, consumer internet company Info Edge (India) Ltd invested $5.2 million in Sunrise Mentors Pvt. Ltd, a Delhi-based company that operates online learning platform CodingNinjas.

Another coding edtech startup Purple Tutor is in early-stage discussions with a few venture capital firms to raise funding.