Nykaa’s CFO Arvind Agarwal steps down

Credit: 123RF.com

Arvind Agarwal, the chief financial officer (CFO) of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd-run Nykaa, resigned from his position with 25 November as his last working day in the role, according to a filing with the exchanges.

“Mr. Arvind Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited will be leaving the Company, effective close of business hours on November 25, 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space,” the filing said.

Agarwal, who joined the role in July 2020, will also cease to be one of Nykaa’s key managerial personnel, following the exit.

Advertisement

The beauty e-retailer platform has not made an appointment to replace Agarwal, yet.

“Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck,” Nykaa’s founder and chief executive officer Falguni Nayar said on the exit.

Nykaa is not the only new economy business to see a CXO exit. Last week, food delivery platform Zomato’s co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down in the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month, following Rahul Ganjoo, who was new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service.

Advertisement

This comes as the beauty e-retailer’s shares tumbled after its lock-up period ended early this month. Its stock ended at Rs 175.20 today, slightly higher than the day’s low, however, significantly lower than its listing price.

Several key shareholders including American PE investor TPG Capital, Lighthouse India, and Segantii India Mauritius, among others, pared their stake in the e-retailer following the end of the lock-in period, wherein promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them during the lock-in period.

Earlier this month, Nykaa reported a 344% YoY jump in its net profit for the quarter ended 30 September, 2022 at Rs 52 million, while its revenue from operations grew about 39% YoY to Rs 12,308 million in the same period.

Advertisement

Nayar started Nykaa in 2012. The company offers more than 5,500 brands across beauty and fashion with about a billion site visits every month.

When the startup debuted on the stock market last year, it was valued at over $13 billion. Its current market capitalization is a little over $6.6 billion.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments