NVS Wealth, Rajiv Dadlani Group back healthtech firm Heaps Health Solutions

Artificial intelligence-driven healthtech startup Heaps Health Solutions said it has secured $7.4 million (around Rs 55 crore) as a part of its Series A round led by NVS Wealth Managers and Rajiv Dadlani Group.

The software as a service (SaaS) provider plans to deploy the fundraise for its team expansion, ramping up product portfolio and scaling up its market footprints.

Heaps Health Solutions, launched by Suman Katragadda, leverages data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate patient care coordination and management, as well as provide customized support to its care management plans.

The firm claims currently it offers post-discharge care management and health compliance and risk management (HCRM) in India and the US.

“Heaps Health Solutions aims to revolutionise health care delivery and payment models at a global level and offers highly-optimized, automated and AI-based patient engagement platforms to insurers, hospitals and corporations.

We have taken utmost care, in securing the data privacy and confidentiality and we will be using the data, to turn them into actionable insights for payers, providers and patients,” said Suman Katragadda, Founder and CEO of Heaps.

Nalin Shah, Managing Director, NVS Wealth Managers said, “Heaps is one of the most High Tech, intelligent, comprehensive and scalable platforms, in the Healthcare sector and should create a large success story. Combined with the strong expertise of Suman, both in India as well as USA healthcare markets, I strongly believe that, Heaps Health Solutions would be a highly valued company, soon achieving the unicorn status."