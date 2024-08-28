NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

By Reuters

  • 28 Aug 2024
NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Tuesday restarted the process of its long-pending public offer, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, which, if approved, could be one of the largest IPOs in the country.

The exchange has reapplied for a "no-objection" with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the IPO, the sources said, declining to be named.

An email query sent to NSE for comment was not answered immediately.

Advertisement

NSE, the world's largest derivatives exchange by volume, first applied for a listing in 2016, but faced a long-running case over equitable access for its trading members. In April 2019, the regulator fined NSE 11 billion rupees for not ensuring equitable access and returned its listing documents.

In June 2022, NSE requested to restart the IPO process, but SEBI, citing pending cases and regulatory issues, did not approve the application, Reuters reported a year ago.

"As per the initial plans the exchange wants to off-load 10% via public offer. So the IPO size could be around $3.2 billion," said the first of the two people cited above.

Advertisement

NSE is valued at 2.7 trillion Indian rupees ($32.18 billion) in the "grey market".

The IPO will offer an exit opportunity to its existing shareholders, including Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, a Tiger Global fund and a Morgan Stanley fund.

For the June quarter, NSE saw a 39% year-on-year growth in consolidated profits at 25.67 billion Indian rupees. NSE's growth has largely been led by India's hot options trading market.

Advertisement

"Earlier this year NSE management had written to SEBI for settlement of all pending legal and regulatory cases," said the second of the two sources cited earlier in the story.

NSESEBIinitial public offeringIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Finance

Indian family offices to increase exposure to alternatives, study shows

Premium
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Finance

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC enters performing credit market with maiden fund

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Finance

Saudi's PIF signs revolving credit facility of $15 bn for 23 financial institutions

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

Consumer

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Finance

NSE restarts IPO application, seeks 'no-objection' from regulator

Premium
Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Finance

Ex-Citibank exec Gadodia's Invicta to upsize maiden pre-IPO fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW