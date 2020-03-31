Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Nikhil Raghavan-led Marathon Edge increases stake in portfolio firm
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Marathon Edge Partners, the private equity firm set up in 2018 by former Bain Capital executive Nikhil Raghavan, has increased...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS