National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), a quasi-sovereign investment platform for international and Indian investors, on Monday said it has appointed Shagoofa Rashid Khan as the group general counsel and head corporate affairs.

Earlier, Khan had served as a partner at Mumbai headquartered full-service law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM).

She also led investment funds practice and specialised in PE investments in infrastructure, real estate and financial services sectors.

Prior to CAM, she had worked with corporate houses, IDFC Alternatives, Tata, and Kotak.

She started her law career with Nishith Desai Associates and went on to head the real estate funds and international tax policy practices.

Khan has over 23 years of experience across structuring funds, managed accounts, private equity, acquisitions, exits, restructuring, joint ventures and strategic initiatives, international taxation.

She is also skilled in planning, corporate and commercial laws, business advisory, compliance and ethics advisory, audit and finance, according to her LinkedIn profile.

"It has been an amazing professional journey of 23 years. A shout out to my family, my teams, my friends, my seniors, my peers, as well as to the detractors and cynics - thanks to you, it was entirely worthwhile,” Khan said in a LinkedIn post.

She added, “I am excited to continue my story with NIIF and am looking forward to this new beginning, new learnings, new friendships, and new milestones”.

NIIF manages over $4.5 billion of equity capital commitments across three funds – master fund, fund of funds and strategic opportunities fund.

The fund of funds, established in 2018, invests in sectors including green energy, social infrastructure, mid-income, and affordable housing, consumer services, financial services, and technology.

The four funds under it are focused on green energy and climate; middle-income and affordable housing; entrepreneur-driven mid-market growth companies; and affordable healthcare.