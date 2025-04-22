Nexus Venture Partners, Sanjay Nayar’s Sorin double down on Uniqus Consultech

Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus

Uniqus Consultech, a technology-led consulting firm specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG), as well as accounting and reporting solutions, has secured fresh funding from existing investors--venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners and Sorin Investments, the investment platform founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.

The Mumbai-based company has raised $20 million (Rs 170 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Nexus, with participation from Sorin Investments, it announced on Tuesday.

Uniqus plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth, launch adjacent service lines, and expand its global footprint. The company will also invest in R&D to develop AI-driven solutions aimed at addressing reporting and risk management challenges faced by its clients.

“Our latest round of funding positions us to expand our capabilities and geographical presence as we tap into this market,” said Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus. “The funding will also help us to build Uniqus AI, leveraging our deep domain skills and new GenAI models to transform how consulting services are delivered.”

This latest round comes around a year after Uniqus secured $10 million in a Series B round in April 2024, led by Nexus Ventures, with participation from Sorin. In November 2024, California-based digital transformation solutions company UST also backed Uniqus Consulting. Previously, in December 2022, the startup raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Nexus, with participation from Sorin Investments and some angel investors.

Uniqus provides consulting services in accounting and reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology. It was co-founded in 2022 by Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan—both veterans from KPMG and EY.

With a team of over 550 professionals, Uniqus operates across 11 offices in the US, Middle East, and India, serving more than 250 clients.

"Uniqus represents the future of consulting,” said Anup Gupta, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners. "While traditional consulting firms struggle to adapt to changing market needs, Uniqus takes a fundamentally different approach that delivers superior results. The company's strategic use of technology and AI, coupled with its global cloud delivery model, unlocks an enormous opportunity to transform client outcomes.”

Nexus is currently deploying capital from its seventh fund, which raised $700 million in February 2023. Since its founding in 2006, the VC firm has invested in sectors such as AI, SaaS, fintech, and commerce, and currently manages assets worth around $2.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Sorin closed its debut fund in April last year with a corpus of Rs 1,350 crore ($162 million).

