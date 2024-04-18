Nexus Venture Partners, Sanjay Nayar’s Sorin top up bets on Uniqus Consultech

Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus

Uniqus Consultech, a technology-based environmental, social and governance (ESG) and accounting and reporting consultancy firm, said Thursday it has secured $10 million (Rs 83 crore) in a Series B funding round from existing investors.

Homegrown venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners led the round while Sorin Investments, founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar, chipped in.

Uniqus said it will deploy the fresh capital to scale up its existing solutions, launch adjacent service offerings, expand into newer geographies and develop its technology stack.

Advertisement

The funding comes more than a year after the startup raised $12.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Nexus, with participation from Sorin Investments and some angel investors.

The startup also saw a bump in its valuation as well. In an interaction with VCCircle, Jamil Khatri, co-founder and chief executive officer of Uniqus, said the firm raised the Series B round at a valuation of $100 million. It had raised its Series A round at a valuation of $50 million.

“The current round of funding will enable us to expand our solutions portfolio, explore new markets and accelerate our growth plans,” said Khatri.

Advertisement

Uniqus was co-founded by Khatri, former global head of accounting advisory services and member of the India leadership team of KPMG, and Sandip Khetan, former head of financial accounting advisory services of EY India.

The startup offers ESG and accounting and reporting consulting services and aims to integrate technology in consulting and use a cloud delivery model to serve clients across national boundaries. It has also launched an AI assistant for financial reporting and ESG and a tech platform for ESG data management and reporting.

Launched in December 2022, Uniqus has offices in eight cities across the US, India, and the Middle East and a team of 350 individuals led by 40 partners and directors. The firm claims to serve around 150 clients across sectors.

Advertisement

Nexus is currently investing out of its seventh fund, which raised $700 million in May last year. Founded in 2006, the VC firm mainly invests in companies across AI, SaaS, fintech, and commerce domains. Its current assets under management stand at about $2.6 billion.

Share article on Leave Your Comments