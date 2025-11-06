Nexus-backed AI startup Giga snags $61 mn in Series A round
Nexus-backed AI startup Giga snags $61 mn in Series A round

By Malvika Maloo

  • 06 Nov 2025
Credit: Reuters

Giga, an artificial intelligence platform that builds support agents for business-to-consumer companies, has raised $61 million (Rs 540 crore) in the largest Series A round for an Indian startup in the last three years. The round was led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from US startup accelerator Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners. 

The company said it will use the fresh capital to expand its technical team, accelerate go-to-market efforts, and scale deployments with large global enterprises.

"What excites me most about Giga is that it's not just building a best-in-class support bot—it’s that the team is building a foundational AI infrastructure layer for customer voice,” said Satish Dharmaraj, managing director at Redpoint Ventures. “This is one of our largest early-stage investments to date because we believe deeply in both the strength of the product to reshape the world of customer support and the pace of execution from the Giga team.”

Founded by Varun Vummadi and Esha Manideep, Giga automates enterprise customer support through emotionally intelligent, real-time AI agents. The platform enables companies to deploy agents that can reason, act, and resolve issues in real time, while maintaining emotional fluency and contextual understanding. 

“Organizations globally spend billions on call centers every year, and yet the customer experience is still broken. ” said Vummadi, co-founder and chief executive officer of Giga. “We built Giga to change that. For the first time ever, machines are capable of understanding the nuances of customer voices and holding conversations with them, fundamentally changing the way the world interacts with devices.”

