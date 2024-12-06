New Enterprise Associates-backed Uniphore acquires two data technology firms

Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder, Uniphore

Conversational automation platform Uniphore Technologies Inc. has acquired two data technology firms, ActionIQ and Infoworks, to expand its capabilities and launch what it calls the industry’s first “Zero Data AI Cloud.”

The New Enterprise Associates-backed company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The acquisitions aim to address long-standing challenges in AI adoption, such as data accessibility, integration complexities, and data sovereignty concerns, as per the company.

Uniphore said that the new AI cloud solution allows enterprises to deploy AI without the need for extensive data migrations or system overhauls while maintaining control over their data infrastructure.

ActionIQ brings its expertise to customer data platforms. It offers tools that make enterprise data AI-ready without requiring lengthy integration projects. On the other hand, Infoworks adds automation capabilities for data discovery and preparation to reduce human effort in managing complex datasets.

Uniphore’s Zero Data AI Cloud is a multilayered framework that integrates AI into existing enterprise systems. The company said that the architecture allows companies to access and utilize data without duplication or disruption for data security and governance while accelerating the adoption of AI-driven solutions.

Prior to this, Uniphore acquired an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge automation solution company Colabo in April 2022. In 2021, the company had acquired Spanish video and emotion AI startup Emotion Research as well as contact center automation software Jacada. The company had also acquired an exclusive third-party RPA license from NTT Data in October 2020.

Uniphore entered into the unicorn club in 2021 after raising $400 million as part of its Series E funding round. A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion. The funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates, along with the participation of March Capital, Sorenson Capital Partners, and Sanabil Investments.

