Uniphore acquires AI-based knowledge automation firm Colabo

Uniphore Technologies Inc, a conversational automation platform, on Wednesday said it has acquired an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered knowledge automation solution company Colabo.

It did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

The acquisition will enable enterprises to leverage AI to extract knowledge entities and graphs from structured and unstructured data, said Uniphore in a statement. This in turn will ensure that the most relevant content is sent to intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs), it added.

Yoav Dembak, Co-founder and CEO, Colabo, noted that Colabo was built to help personalize customers’ experiences from when they contact a business to when their issue is resolved

“This acquisition brings together unique capabilities to arm enterprises with new tools that provide a quick resolution to consumer queries and empower agents with real-time, actionable information," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and CEO of Uniphore, in the statement.

Uniphore, which turned into a unicorn last year after raising $400 million as part of its Series E funding round, has made acquisitions in the past as well. A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion.

In 2021, Uniphore purchased Spanish video and emotion AI startup Emotion Research. It also agreed to acquire contact center automation software Jacada for an undisclosed amount last year. In October 2020, Uniphore acquired an exclusive third-party RPA license from NTT Data.