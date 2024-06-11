Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn

Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 11 Jun 2024
Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn
Nitin Jain, founder, Neo

Private equity firm Peak XV-backed Neo Asset Management on Tuesday announced closure of its maiden category-II special credit opportunities fund, raising Rs 2,575 crore ($308.2 million).

The fund has received response from high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and multi-family offices. This helps Neo Asset’s goal to become a prominent alternative asset manager focusing on investments across private credit and real assets, said the company.

The Neo Special Credit Opportunities Fund is aimed at providing customized credit to companies with operating profitability that cannot avail financing by traditional channels. In 15 months of existence, the fund has made 12 investments and seen two successful exits.

Advertisement

All investments are fully collateralized, acting as a second layer of defence, in addition to operating cashflows. The fund aims to deliver a gross 22-24% internal rate of return to investors.

Nitin Jain, founder and chairman of Neo Wealth & Asset Management said, “As India progresses towards becoming the world’s third largest economy, private credit will play a pivotal role in meeting the industry's patient and flexible capital requirements.”

Globally, private credit as an asset class is growing at 15-18% per annum. Similarly, the Indian private credit industry has presented itself as a superior risk-adjusted asset class, delivering regular income to clients with significant downside protection.

Advertisement

To be sure, private pools of capital like this fund provide patient and flexible capital to small and mid-sized companies for growth, refinancing situations, and bridge-to-equity events.

Neo Asset Management is the asset management arm of Neo Wealth & Asset Management, providing credit and regular income solutions across various asset classes - Private Credit, Real Assets and Core Credit.

Recently, Neo raised $35 million as growth capital from Peak XV Partners (erstwhile Sequoia India). It advises more than 1,500 clients commanding over Rs 6,000 crore of AUM.

Advertisement

Last week, Neo Asset Management onboarded former True North executive Rubin Chheda as managing director to lead the firm's special situations credit strategy.

Neo Asset Management Pvt. LtdNitin Jain

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Africinvest doubles up on financial services sector in East Africa

Finance

Africinvest doubles up on financial services sector in East Africa

Scope gets $90 mn for expansion, procures licence for US business

Finance

Scope gets $90 mn for expansion, procures licence for US business

Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of inflation data, Fed policy later this week

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end flat ahead of inflation data, Fed policy later this week

Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn

Finance

Neo Asset Management hits final close of credit fund at $308 mn

Premium
Will be aggressive in deploying capital over next 12-18 months: Nuwa's Khaled Talhouni

Finance

Will be aggressive in deploying capital over next 12-18 months: Nuwa's Khaled Talhouni

RBI rejects reappointment of Raj Kumar Bansal as MD, CEO of Edelweiss ARC

Finance

RBI rejects reappointment of Raj Kumar Bansal as MD, CEO of Edelweiss ARC

Advertisement