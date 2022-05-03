Nazara founder backs healthtech platform Lifechart

Healthtech platform Lifechart on Tuesday said it has secured a pre-seed funding of $200,000 from Nazara Technologies’ founder Nitish Mittersain and Expert Dojo.

The firm, which claims to be India's first digital alternate healthcare platform, is eyeing a fundraise of another $2 million from Indian and global investors by the next quarter, it said in a statement.

Lifechart plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand its global footprint in the next four months, set up India’s first health metaverse and roll out new alternative healthcare products.

The platform also plans to double up on its counsellors, yoga and meditation experts leading to high revenue monthly growth, which is expected to touch an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $ 1 million.

Launched in April 2021, Lifechart provides call counseling services by life coaches, trained psychologists, peers and divine healers which help customers in tackling stress, anxiety and depression.

About the health metaverse, it said that the space will allow customers to choose their favorite avatars to enter the world of their dreams. They could make new friends for venting out their feelings, perform health-related gamified tasks to get rewards like tradable NFTs and can also interact with a global community of peers for guidance.

"An anxious or depressed customer needs someone to vent out or talk to, with our health meta we would be connecting such users to peers and global community where they’ll make new friends. This will not only divert their minds from the problem to solution mode, but shall also help them to get advice from folks who are passing through the same phase," said K.Sandeep, Co-Founder LifeChart.

"Alternate healthcare is the need of the hour. With a very strong team of repeat founders, Lifechart is in the right space and I wish them all the best for their massive expansion plans," said Mittersain.

"We are so pleased to have invested in Lifechart. This company has massive ambitions. It’s great to see them scale in this very important market segment. We love the mix of repeat founders and unicorn path helping to cure a world that is very sick. We’re so excited to see them launching India's first health metaverse,” added Brian Mcmahon, Founder of Expert Dojo.

Founded in 2000 by Nitish Mittersain, Nazara Technologies provides a diversified gaming and sports media platform. The company, which has a presence in markets including Africa and North America, offers gamified early learning, eSports, mobile gaming as well as skill-based and fantasy trivia games.

Expert Dojo was established in 2014. The accelerator based in Santa Monica, California seeks to invest in pre-seed and seed-stage companies.

The healthtech space has been witnessing a boom in India. Many have also turned unicorns.

In April, AI-based healthtech startup, Biofourmis Singapore Pte Ltd raised $300 million as part of its Series D funding round led by private equity firm General Atlantic, propelling the company into the much-coveted unicorn club.