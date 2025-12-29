Flashback 2025: Healthcare dealmaking stays strong as hospitals, other segments draw interest

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

India's healthcare sector continued to see strong dealmaking activity this year, with private equity players paying top dollar for sub-sectors such as healthcare services, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, and medical devices. The sector also saw significant consolidations in 2025, with pharmaceuticals and hospital operators figuring in the top 10 deals in the space ......