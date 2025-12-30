Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs' FY25 revenue, profit fall amid IPO plans

Premium Credit: Pexels

InvAscent-backed bulk drugs maker Malladi Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a decline in both revenue and net profit in the financial year ended March 2025, even as it explores an initial public offering. The Chennai-headquartered manufacturer of salts, used in medicines to treat symptoms such as nasal congestion, saw its operating ......