Kotak Alts-backed FutureCure Health bags $11 mn in Series B

FutureCure Health Pvt Ltd, a health-tech startup focused on super-speciality care, has wrapped up a Series B round led by Carnelian Asset Management as it expands treatment and diagnostic of vertigo to international markets.

The startup, which operates a chain of vertigo and dizziness clinics under the NeuroEquilibrium brand, said it has raised Rs 104 crore (around $11.5 million) funding in the round which was led by Carnelian Asset Management LLP, with participation from other investors.

The latest fundraise follows an earlier $4 million round in 2022 backed by Kotak Alternate Asset Management, Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), and Unicorn India Ventures to develop technologies for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases, FDA approvals and expanding global footprint.

"This funding has reinforced our conviction that globally relevant healthcare technologies can be built in India," said Rajneesh Bhandari, founder, FutureCure Health.

"As we scale NeuroEquilibrium across hospitals in India and globally and expand into chronic lifestyle diseases such as migraine and diabetes, our focus is on using technology to bridge the shortage of specialist doctors," he added.

Founded in 2015 by Rajneesh Bhandari and Anita Bhandari, NeuroEquilibrium offers end-to-end, non-invasive vestibular diagnosis and treatment to treat vertigo and dizziness, by integrating diagnostic systems, cloud-based remote platforms, and deep-tech innovations.

It provides targeted treatment for vertigo and works closely with hospitals, ENT clinics, and neurology centres. NeuroEquilibrium operates over 300 clinics in India and in 16 other countries.

"Vertigo/dizziness is often misdiagnosed, leaving patients untreated for years. Our work with 150,000+ patients proves that accurate diagnosis changes outcomes," said Anita Bhandari, Founder, FutureCure Health. "This funding will help us take specialised vertigo care global."

