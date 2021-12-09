Myntra expects to draw 7,00,000 new shoppers during upcoming sale event

Online fashion platform Myntra expects to draw in over 7,00,000 new shoppers in its upcoming bi-annual 'end of reason sale' or EORS, the company’s chief business officer said on Thursday.

The retailer has added 90 new brands in the run-up to the sale period which will be held from 18th to 23rd December and will push its winter wear, beauty and personal care and sportswear during the sale. Over 40% of new shoppers could come from the country’s smaller cities, the company said.

Sale events have become key for large online marketplaces that see a significant spike in business, this is even more crucial as consumers turn more value-seeking in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The online marketplace will also drive consumer engagement with a marketing campaign—over 120 high impact influencers and celebrities are slated to drive awareness for the event. The 'end of reason sale' television campaigns that are already on-air feature actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Dulquer Salman, Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar or Simbu, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Samantha. The line-up of celebrities is similar to Myntra's earlier sale advertising campaigns.

The Walmart-backed online retailer’s sale will host a collection of over 1 million styles across 5,000 brands. That's a 11% increase in styles over the previous editions, the company said. In the run-up to the sale period the retailer has onboarded several new brands including Missguided, Justice, DeFacto, Fire-Boltt and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Myntra is expecting 20% higher traffic from the previous Winter edition, said Sharon Pais, chief business officer, Myntra.

“We will see 40 lakh shoppers this year of which 700,000 will be unique first-time shoppers. Not just fashion wear but we also have beauty products and accessories on sale,” Pais told Mint.

In all, it expects 45% of the overall traffic coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, the retailer said.

“Tier 2 and 3 cities have been a consistent channel of engagement and business for us; they have opened up avenues for new brands and styles and Myntra as a platform is relevant to these markets,” Pais said.

Meanwhile, the retailer has also expanded its omni-channel network integrating over 350 brands and 2,900 stores across the country under its omni-channel delivery model.

“Omni-channel services are being offered in over 42 cities and across 1.4 lakh styles, with some of the leading brands integrated under this system over the last three months being Status Quo, Woodland, Soch and Columbia among others. Myntra’s omnichannel network will facilitate direct delivery of merchandise from the stores to the consumers’ doorstep,” it added.

Pais said over the last 12-18 months loungewear as a category has done well on the platform, apart from skin care products as shoppers spend more time at home. More recently—as consumers have started stepping out, ethnic wear as a category has seen comeback, she added.

Winter wear is a big bet from a seasonal standpoint in the upcoming sale, she added.