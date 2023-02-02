Mumbai Angels leads seed round in A Toddler Thing

Swathi Sri Aravind and Ashwath Sureshbabu, co-founders, A Toddler Thing

Baby focussed brand A Toddler Thing on Thursday said it has raised seed funding of $268,689 (around Rs 2.2 crore) led by early-stage investment firm Mumbai Angels, with Lead Angels and Chennai Angels.

The Coimbatore-based firm plans to deploy the fresh proceeds for product development, marketing and geographical expansion.

Founded by Ashwath Sureshbabu and Swathi Sri Aravind in 2017, A Toddler Thing offers eco-friendly, organic and sustainable clothing products for babies and toddlers which are environment friendly.

Advertisement

It claims to have processed 1.5 lakh orders to date, with a 75% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales.

“The latest funding will help us gain a wider reach and grow further,” said Sureshbabu.

“A Toddler Thing focuses on creating a range of sustainable and safe baby products for babies. The brand is leading the way in sustainable baby products in India and has been incredibly capital efficient,” said Nandini Mansinghka, chief executive officer at Mumbai Angels.

Advertisement

The baby-care sector has been attracting a lot of investors' attention from last year.

Last week, Chennai-based baby-care startup Baby Amore raised an undisclosed sum from revenue-based financing platform GetVantage. In October, ITC Ltd agreed to invest Rs 13.50 crore in direct-to-consumer (D2C) baby-care startup Mother Sparsh, as part of its ongoing Series B round.

Mumbai Angels Network, established in 2006, is a platform focused on new venture investing. The firm currently has $130 million worth of assets under management (AUM) and a diverse portfolio across sectors like technology, consumer, EV, agritech, fintech, and edtech, among others.

Advertisement

Prior to that, Mumbai Angels had invested an undisclosed amount in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand Sugar Watchers.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments