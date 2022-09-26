Mumbai Angels, Faad Network back FMCG brand Sugar Watchers

Credit: VCCircle

Sugar Watchers, an FMCG brand aimed at managing diabetes and obesity, has secured an undisclosed amount in a funding from early-stage investment firm Mumbai Angels Network and angel network Faad.

Sugar Watchers, operated by Good Brands for a Healthy Life Pvt. Ltd, will deploy the fresh proceeds to scale marketing, working capital and for product development.

In 2019, Treman Singh Ahluwalia launched Sugar Watchers to market Low Glycemic Index (GI) staples. The startup claims to offer 100% natural and clinically tested food alternatives that taste similar to that of regular foods.

Advertisement

“As enablers of healthy living, we are ushering in a health revolution that mainly addresses the problem of wrong choices of staples that occupy the center place on Indian plates. This round will help us focus on launching new products and expand to newer geographies like UAE and US,” said Ahluwalia.

“With rising awareness and preference for healthy food alternatives, consumers today are squirming for quality and affordable healthy options. India being the diabetic capital of the world, players like Sugar Watchers have an opportunity to tap into this huge need,” said Nandini Mansighka, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mumbai Angels.

Mumbai Angels Network, established in 2006, is a platform focused on new venture investing. It has scouted over 7,500 deals, launched over 50 co-investment partnerships and expanded its investor base across the globe. In terms of exits, Mumbai Angels has divested from ZingHR with 7x returns, AdOnMo (9X), Vahdam Teas (7X), Goodera (7X) and Exotel (19X).

Advertisement

The platform has backed startups like Bambrew, BluSmart Mobility, Celsius, Legality and Jade Forest, among others.

Early this month, traveltech startup Travel Buddy had bagged an undisclosed amount in a funding round from Mumbai Angels.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments