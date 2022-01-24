GetVantage backs baby care platform Baby Amore

Baby-care startup Baby Amore said it has raised an undisclosed sum from GetVantage, a revenue-based financing platform.

The Chennai-based platform will use the fresh funds to strengthen its business by offering customers with an omnichannel shopping experience.

It also aims to expand its concept stores to more metro cities and onboard international brands with similar ideals.

Set up in 2019 by Abdul Wahab and Hameed Imthad, the brand claims to offer eco-friendly, organic and sustainable baby products that are safe for newborns and toddlers and the environment.

"After being a digital-first brand for over two years, we decided to expand our channels to provide a concept-driven experience to our customers. We are glad to be backed by GetVantage in revenue-based finance,” said Wahab.

The companya also claimed that currently it displays over 100 brands and 2000 SKUs (stock keeping units) through its e-commerce store and has recently opened its first concept store in Chennai.

“With rising nuclear families and working parents, it becomes crucial and essential for parents to ensure that their kids are safe. Baby Amore is always on its feet, innovating and making baby care more sustainable and safer,” said Bhavik Vasa, CEO at GetVantage.

Mumbai-based GetVantage Tech Pvt Ltd provides growth capital to digital brands without founders having to dilute equity. It has raised $5 million in a seed round in 2020.

The RBF platform had last year backed digital interactive community platform Life Quest Clubs (LQC) and direct-to-consumer brand Rage Coffee.

Other RBF platforms in India that has sprung offlate include the likes of Klub, Velocity and N+1 Capital.