GetVantage invests in digital interactive community platform Life Quest Clubs

Digital interactive community platform Life Quest Clubs (LQC) has raised an undisclosed amount of growth capital from GetVantage. The platform aims to utilize the fresh capital to enhance its existing user acquisition channels, improve its content creation efforts, and strengthen operations for better scalability.

Founded in 2021 by Rohan Shah and Bhavik Vasa, Life Quest Clubs is a membership-based digital platform that offers go-to community life solutions and can be accessed via web, iOS and Android. The company claims to be India’s only platform that offers a go-to community life solutions.

The interactive model has hosted companies like Friday Filmworks, Vallabh Bhansali - ENAM Securities, and Ashish Bhasin - Dentsu International amongst others.

The company also promotes community-centric discussions, where members can seek guidance in careers, relationships, personality, entrepreneurship, parenting and more.

According to Bhavik, the pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-learning and experiential learning which propelled the growth of Life Quest Clubs.

However, Mumbai-based GetVantage Tech Pvt Ltd is a revenue-based financing platform that provides growth capital to digital brands without founders having to dilute equity. It has raised $5 million (Rs 36.8 crore) in a seed round last year.

“The investment from GetVantage will help Life Quest Clubs earmark new dawn in the Indian matrix of the Personal Growth and Development industry which is still in its infancy," said Rohan Shah, Founder, Life Quest Clubs.

The global personal growth and development sector is currently valued at $40 billion and the Indian sector is growing into one of the prominent markets.