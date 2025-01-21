Moove backer LoftyInc onboards offshore LP for latest fund

Premium Michael Oluwagbemi (L), Idris Ayodeji Bello, Marsha Wulff (R), cofounders, LoftyInc

LoftyInc Capital, a pan-African early-stage venture capital firm and the backer of global mobility fintech Moove, is likely to secure a commitment from an offshore limited partner for its latest investment vehicle, VCCircle has learnt. The Lagos-headquartered VC firm will likely get a cheque from World Bank’s private investment arm, International ......