Moglix backer Jungle Ventures taps returning LP for fifth fund

Premium
Southeast Asia- and India-focused venture capital firm Jungle Ventures is set to secure a commitment from a returning limited partner for its fifth fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Singapore-based VC firm, which counts business-to-business marketplace Moglix and ice-cream maker NIC in its India portfolio, is in talks with International Finance Corporation ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.