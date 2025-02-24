Mobikwik invests in Blostem, KiranaPro kicks off seed round

Badminton player and investor PV Sindhu

Mobikwik has backed a banking infrastructure platform, while quick-commerce startup KiranaPro has added badminton player PV Sindhu as an investor in an early-stage round.

Blostem Fintech

Peak XV-backed fintech company Mobikwik is seeking to invest up to Rs 1.49 crore in business-to-business (B2B) banking infrastructure platform Blostem Fintech.

Advertisement

Gurugram-based Mobikwik said in an exchange filing that it plans to acquire 3.39% equity shares of Delhi-based Blostem in the second tranche of the share subscription, as per the shareholders’ agreement. Mobikwik had entered into a share subscription and shareholders’ agreement with Blostem in March last year. The agreement was to invest Rs 3 crore in two tranches in the equity shares of Blostem, with the first tranche of Rs 1.5 crore paid during the month for 3.4% of Blostem’s fully diluted paid-up capital.

Founded in 2021, Blostem specializes in fixed deposit (FD) aggregation, which is its core offering. It has strategic partnerships with multiple banks and non-banking financial companies, integrating their financial products through API solutions. As of FY24, the company generated revenue of Rs 30.76 lakh.

Advertisement

Quick-commerce platform KiranaPro has secured undisclosed investment from badminton player PV Sindhu in a seed funding round. She will also be the brand ambassador of the startup, the company said in a statement.

This marks the first investment in the startup's ongoing seed round after it raised an undisclosed amount in pre-seed funding in December from several angel investors.

Founded in 2024 and based in Thrissur, Kerala, KiranaPro provides grocery delivery from local kirana stores. The company claims to have onboarded over 30,000 stores on its ONDC-integrated platform.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments