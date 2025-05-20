Miraggio, Tan90 Thermal secure Series A funding

Fashion brand Miraggio and deep-tech startup Tan90 Thermal Solutions have secured funding in separate Series A investment rounds, the companies said on Tuesday.



Miraggio

Miraggio, a fashion handbag and accessories brand, has secured Rs 55 crore ($6.5 million) in a Series A round, led by RPSG Capital Ventures and Client Associates Alternate Fund. The round also saw participation from Prath Ventures.



The funds will be used to expand the company's product portfolio, scale its retail footprint, and strengthen the supply chain across Asia. The company also aims to build its omnichannel distribution for premium handbags in tier II and III markets. Over the next 18 months, it will launch more than 500 new products and expand into additional handbag and accessory categories.



Founded in 2019 by Mohit Jain, the company has rapidly gained popularity among women's fashion consumers, boasting over 7 lakh customers and more than 1 million orders to date.



Tan90 Thermal Solutions

Deep-tech startup Tan90 Thermal Solutions has raised Rs 20 crore ($2.3 million) in a Series A funding round, led by NABARD's NABVENTURES. The round also saw participation from Blue Ashva Capital, Capital-A, and 3i Partners.



The Chennai-based startup will use the capital to diversify its product lines tailored for cold chains, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, and data centers. Tan90 also intends to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while solidifying its foothold in India.



Founded by Soumalya Mukherjee, the deep-tech startup develops thermal energy management solutions using its proprietary Phase Change Materials (PCMs) technology and service models like cooling-as-a-service (CaaS). Its technology serves industries such as logistics, healthcare, food, agriculture, and manufacturing.