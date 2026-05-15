The Sweet Change, Legend of Toys pocket early-stage cheques

(From left) Legend of Toys co-founders Vinay Jaisingh and Afshaan Siddiqui

Clean sweetener startup The Sweet Change and toy brand Legend of Toys have raised fresh funding to expand distribution, strengthen manufacturing and scale their consumer brands.

Clean sweetener startup The Sweet Change has raised Rs 70 lakh ($0.7 million) in an early-stage funding round led by IAN Angel Fund, with participation from Udaan Angel Partners.

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Founded in 2024 by Manvi Agnihotri and Sheen Hitashi, The Sweet Change develops natural sweetener products positioned as zero-calorie, zero-sugar, and zero-glycemic alternatives aimed at health-conscious consumers.

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development, expand across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, build brand awareness, and scale its team.

The company, which follows a direct-to-consumer model, said it has crossed Rs 1.5 crore in revenue and fulfilled more than 12,000 orders through its website within a year of launch.

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The Sweet Change plans to expand its omnichannel presence across marketplaces and quick-commerce while also exploring partnerships with cafés, hospitality players, and institutional clients.

Toy startup Legend of Toys has raised Rs 21 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from investors such as Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Veltis Capital, Enzia Ventures, DeVC, Atrium Angels and Stride.

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Founded by ISB alumni Afshaan Siddiqui and Vinay Jaisingh, the direct-to-consumer brand develops character-driven premium toys, including RC drift cars, off-road RC trucks, and tabletop RC cars.

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to expand into new play categories, including DIY formats, strengthen sourcing and manufacturing, invest in consumer marketing and digital expansion, and grow internationally.

Legend of Toys said it has achieved Rs 30 crore in annual recurring revenue within 18 months and is currently growing at 20% month-on-month. The company is also focusing on building a “kidult” collector community and differentiates itself through a storytelling-led brand approach and a free lifetime service programme aimed at long-term customer engagement and after-sales support.

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