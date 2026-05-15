The Sweet Change, Legend of Toys pocket early-stage cheques
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • The Sweet Change, Legend of Toys pocket early-stage cheques

The Sweet Change, Legend of Toys pocket early-stage cheques

By Aman Rawat

  • 15 May 2026
  • Listen to Story
The Sweet Change, Legend of Toys pocket early-stage cheques
(From left) Legend of Toys co-founders Vinay Jaisingh and Afshaan Siddiqui

Clean sweetener startup The Sweet Change and toy brand Legend of Toys have raised fresh funding to expand distribution, strengthen manufacturing and scale their consumer brands.

Clean sweetener startup The Sweet Change has raised Rs 70 lakh ($0.7 million) in an early-stage funding round led by IAN Angel Fund, with participation from Udaan Angel Partners. 

Advertisement

Founded in 2024 by Manvi Agnihotri and Sheen Hitashi, The Sweet Change develops natural sweetener products positioned as zero-calorie, zero-sugar, and zero-glycemic alternatives aimed at health-conscious consumers. 

The startup said the fresh capital will be used to strengthen product development, expand across e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, build brand awareness, and scale its team. 

The company, which follows a direct-to-consumer model, said it has crossed Rs 1.5 crore in revenue and fulfilled more than 12,000 orders through its website within a year of launch. 

Advertisement

The Sweet Change plans to expand its omnichannel presence across marketplaces and quick-commerce while also exploring partnerships with cafés, hospitality players, and institutional clients.

Toy startup Legend of Toys has raised Rs 21 crore in a pre-Series A funding round from investors such as Singularity Early Opportunities Fund, Veltis Capital, Enzia Ventures, DeVC, Atrium Angels and Stride. 

Advertisement

Founded by ISB alumni Afshaan Siddiqui and Vinay Jaisingh, the direct-to-consumer brand develops character-driven premium toys, including RC drift cars, off-road RC trucks, and tabletop RC cars. 

The startup said it will use the fresh capital to expand into new play categories, including DIY formats, strengthen sourcing and manufacturing, invest in consumer marketing and digital expansion, and grow internationally. 

Legend of Toys said it has achieved Rs 30 crore in annual recurring revenue within 18 months and is currently growing at 20% month-on-month. The company is also focusing on building a “kidult” collector community and differentiates itself through a storytelling-led brand approach and a free lifetime service programme aimed at long-term customer engagement and after-sales support.

Advertisement
startupsThe Sweet ChangeLegend of ToysIAN Angel Fund

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Qatar Science & Technology Park launches early-stage deeptech fund

TMT

Qatar Science & Technology Park launches early-stage deeptech fund

Ola Electric to invest $208.5 mn in EV, cell tech units

TMT

Ola Electric to invest $208.5 mn in EV, cell tech units

Rapido bags fresh capital from Prosus, others at $3 bn valuation

TMT

Rapido bags fresh capital from Prosus, others at $3 bn valuation

Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio

TMT

Peak XV Partners bets on another AI startup to expand US portfolio

EleFant, Instafix, Moi Soi, others pocket early-stage funding

TMT

EleFant, Instafix, Moi Soi, others pocket early-stage funding

HrdWyr, Mekr Technologies, SCIKIQ pocket early-stage cheques

TMT

HrdWyr, Mekr Technologies, SCIKIQ pocket early-stage cheques

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW