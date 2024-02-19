Might increase investment quantum but won't change filters: Panellists at VCCircle LP Summit

Anjali Bansal, founding partner, Avaana Capital; Surya Mantha, managing partner, Capria

Venture capital firms will stick to their original criteria and strategies of evaluating startups with occasionally writing larger cheques or betting more in follow-on rounds, even as investors slowed capital deployment during the funding winter and hampered fundraising ability of many startups, panellists said at the VCCircle Limited Partner Summit ......