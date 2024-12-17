Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target

Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target

By Aman Rawat

  • 17 Dec 2024
Micro VC firm Warmup Ventures floats second fund with $35 mn target
Sharad Bansal, managing partner, Warmup Ventures

Jaipur-based micro venture capital firm Warmup Ventures Tuesday said it has launched its second investment vehicle, Warmup Fund II, with a target corpus of Rs 300 crore ($35.3 million).  

The fund, which will primarily invest in seed and pre-seed stage companies, has a sector-agnostic approach but will prioritise investments in areas such as deep-tech, climate, and sustainability. It will invest Rs 5-7 crore in 25 to 30 early-stage startups across sectors with a provision for follow-on rounds.  

Warmup Ventures was founded by IIT Delhi alumnus Sharad Bansal, IIIT Jabalpur alumnus Rajendra Lora, and Jaipur Rugs owner Yogesh Chaudhary. Over the past 5-6 years, the trio has backed over 100 startups through their combined angel investments.  

Advertisement

The fund will primarily raise capital from family offices. It is also backed by experienced late-stage founders and second-generation entrepreneurs. The fund creates a platform that connects legacy businesses with future-forward startups, Warmup Ventures said in a release.  

Founded in mid-2023 as a syndicate fund, Warmup Ventures has already invested in more than 15 startups, including bubble tea chain Bobabhai, consumer-focussed SaaS startup Nitro Commerce, li-ion battery recycling startup MiniMines, payment collection app RocketPay, and agritech solutions provider for small and mid-size farmers Balwaan Krishi.  

“Having experienced the founder's journey ourselves, we deeply understand the importance of the right capital in driving a venture’s success”, said Bansal, managing partner, Warmup Ventures. 

Advertisement
Warmup Ventures 

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Saudi's Riyadh Valley Company strikes third limited partner-style bet this year

Finance

Saudi's Riyadh Valley Company strikes third limited partner-style bet this year

Premium
Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap

Finance

Creador onboards European LP for sixth fund, breaches hard cap

Premium
Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability

Finance

Bottomline: Multiples PE-backed Shubham Housing sustains loan growth, profitability

Premium
UAE's Key Capital eyes first close of debut secondaries fund, builds deal pipeline

Finance

UAE's Key Capital eyes first close of debut secondaries fund, builds deal pipeline

Premium
Gulf VC MEVP onboards Saudi LP for $150 mn Fund IV

Finance

Gulf VC MEVP onboards Saudi LP for $150 mn Fund IV

Pro
Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office hit a jackpot from BFSI bet

Finance

Multiples PE, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office hit a jackpot from BFSI bet

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW