MF SIP Exit Load and Lock-In: Rules to Check Before Redeeming Your Units

An investor may redeem his investment in mutual fund SIP for different reasons. An unforeseen financial emergency, plan change or utilisation of savings accumulated over time can be some of the reasons prompting an investor to redeem their fund. Though the value returned may not be exactly the amount invested as reflected in the portfolio. All these conditions must be checked while filling for redemption.

What Happens When an Investor Redeems SIP Units?

An SIP is an investment scheme that allows investors to buy units of a mutual fund. When each instalment is made, a new set of units is created with its own purchase date and conditions. In case the investor redeems units, the fund computes payout at the applicable NAV. It would be based on the number of units redeemed and the scheme's redemption rules.

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For an existing MF SIP, investors are not required to redeem the full instalment. They can choose to redeem some units while pausing subsequent subscriptions. Pausing an SIP does not mean that the units purchased are redeemed.

What Is an Exit Load in a Mutual Fund SIP?

A mutual fund scheme may impose an exit load when units are redeemed in a certain period. It is usually expressed as a percentage of the amount of redemption. Before redeeming, investors need to verify the following:

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=> The scheme documents mention the exit loads.

=> The time has elapsed, and the charge is no longer in force.

=> If the charge is applicable to partial and full redemptions.

=> Any information that may be considered as an exception of special conditions required by the fund house.

How Exit Load Works for Different SIP Instalments

A point which people often miss is that each of your instalments in the SIP plan has a different date on which you bought it. Thus, the time for which the exit load is charged is calculated on a per-installment basis.

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Suppose an investor began an SIP in January and keeps investing every month. If the units bought in January are redeemed in February, then they might have crossed the required holding period, but the units purchased in December could still be subject to an exit load. It makes a difference when investors redeem only part of their holdings for the units used and the scheme rules, come into play.

Understanding Lock-In Periods in Mutual Funds

A lock in period stops investors from redeeming their units before a certain date. As against an exit load in case of a lock in period, there is a complete prohibition from the investors to redeem during the lock-in period.

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Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) has to stay locked-in for 3 years as per the statute. Even for an SIP investor, the lock-in period for every instalment will be 3 years.

The maturation period differs if the investor begins an ELSS SIP in January. Consequently, an investor who begins a SIP in January will have a different maturity period for subsequent monthly instalments. The January instalment will mature after three years, followed by the next.

Check These Details Before Redeeming Mutual Fund Units

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A few checks can help investors understand the amount they may receive and avoid unnecessary complications.

=> Check the purchase dates of the units selected for redemption.

=> Read the scheme's exit load conditions and applicable holding periods.

=> Confirm whether the investment has completed its mandatory lock-in period.

=> Review the current NAV and the estimated redemption value.

=> Check whether any tax liability may arise from the redemption.

=> Confirm the fund house's redemption processing time and applicable cut-off rules.

A mutual fund SIP calculator can help estimate investment values using the contribution amount, duration and assumed returns.

How to Plan Withdrawals Without Missing Important Details

Before deciding how much to redeem, it is important that you consider what your financial requirements are. If you simply have a couple of units that you wish to redeem, you might not want to redeem your whole portfolio.

If you would like to stop or suspend further contributions into your MF SIP, then you can do this without any impact on your current units (unless you make a redemption request). It is also important to keep in mind that the value of your portfolio is not always displayed. The changing NAV, taxation, and exit loads can mean you are unsure what you will receive. By checking the latest scheme documentation and transactions you can avoid this.

Conclusion

The exit load or lock-in period can affect the amount you get back upon the redemption of units in Mutual Funds. Choosing the right plan and scheme can help. Also, you need to know about the schemes' terms and conditions, installment and deductions while redeeming. You can use a mutual fund SIP calculator to calculate the initial amount. However, you will also need to know about redemption. You can take market information from the 5paisa Alpha.

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