How Beginner Creators Can Earn with the Temu Influencer Program This Black Friday

Black Friday is a major shopping occasion, making it a timely opportunity for creators to share gift ideas, product recommendations, and budget-friendly finds.

You do not need to be a full-time influencer to get started. If you create content on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, the Temu Influencer Program offers eligible creators opportunities to earn commissions from qualifying purchases and rewards for approved content.

Here is how the program works, how much you may be able to earn under the policy, and how to prepare your Black Friday content.

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1. Temu Influencer Program: Earnings at a Glance

The program offers eligible creators more than one way to benefit from their content.

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TABLE

Earning Opportunity What can creators earn? What Creators should know New-User Purchases 20%-50% commission; Up to 55% commission during Black Friday Commission on qualifying purchases attributed to your content Existing-User Purchases 2%-15% Commission Commission on qualifying purchases from existing users Download reward for new users referred through your content $12 per qualifying new user For qualifying new user who downloads the app and places their first Qualifying order within 30 days of acquiring New App User status Approved Posts Additional content rewards may be available Rewards depend on account eligibility, post approval and applicable terms Product benefits Prootional Credits may be available Credits can be used toward selected products under program terms Commission rates and rewards may vary by your account eligibility, post quality, campaign availability, and region. Check the official program page for current rates.

What could your commission look like?

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For example, if your content generates $200 in qualifying purchases and your applicable commission rate is 20%, you would earn $40 in commission.

This is an illustrative calculation, not a guarantee. Actual earnings depend on qualifying purchases, your commission rate, and program requirements.

Black Friday content can give your audience a timely reason to explore product recommendations, but results will vary with the relevance and performance of your content.

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2. Can Beginner Creators Apply?

Yes. You do not necessarily need a massive audience to explore the program. Eligible creators with growing social media accounts can apply if they meet the requirements for their market and platform.

Eligibility benchmarks are as follows:

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Social Platform Eligibility benchmark TikTok 1,000+ Followers Instagram 1,000+ Followers YouTube 500+ Subscribers

Requirements may vary by country or region and platform. Check the official Temu Influencer Program page for the requirements applicable to your account.

If you already make product reviews, lifestyle videos, shopping recommendations, or everyday-life content, you can use those skills to start exploring creator monetization.

3. How to Join the Temu Influencer Program

Step 1: Visit the Official Program Page

Go to the Temu Influencer Program to explore the program and access the application process.

Step 2: Check Your Eligibility

Review the requirements for your country or region, including supported platforms, follower thresholds, and account eligibility.

Step 3: Apply with Your Social Media Account

Follow the instructions on the official page to submit your application and provide the requested account information.

Step 4: Explore Your Creator Benefits

Once eligible and approved, review the available commission opportunities, content rewards, promotional credits, and campaign requirements in your account.

Step 5: Create Content and Track Performance

Share relevant product content using the promotional tools and links provided by the program. Track qualifying activity and follow the applicable rules to understand your results and potential earnings.

4. Five Black Friday Content Ideas to Try

You do not need a complicated production setup to make useful seasonal content. Start with formats that answer common shopping questions.

Content Idea Example Title What to include Gift Guides "Black Friday Gift Ideas Under $25" Gift recommendations organized by budget or recipient Budget-Friendly finds "5 Affordable Finds Worth Checking Out" Products selected around a specific budget or need Product Demonstrations "How This Everyday Product Works" Features, Practical Uses and relevant details Holiday Preparation "Affordable Finds for Holiday Hosting" Products related to decorating, organizing or hosting Shopping Lists "My Black Friday Picks for Everyday Life" A short list of relevant products with clear expectations

Tips for each format

Gift guides: Organize recommendations by budget, recipient, or interest.

Organize recommendations by budget, recipient, or interest. Budget-friendly finds: Give the video a clear theme instead of listing unrelated products.

Give the video a clear theme instead of listing unrelated products. Product demonstrations: Show the product in use and explain its features accurately.

Show the product in use and explain its features accurately. Holiday preparation: Connect your recommendations to a specific seasonal task.

Connect your recommendations to a specific seasonal task. Shopping lists: Keep the video focused and make it easy for viewers to find the products. 5. How to Make Your Black Friday Content More Effective Lead with the value

Tell viewers what the video offers in the opening seconds. A specific hook, such as “gift ideas under $25,” gives people a clear reason to keep watching.

Make recommendations relevant

Choose products that fit your niche. A focused guide for students, home organizers, or fashion enthusiasts is easier for the intended audience to evaluate than a random collection of products.

Show, explain, and direct

Use clear visuals, explain the relevant product features, and tell interested viewers where they can find the items.

Test different formats

Try short product demonstrations, list videos, and more detailed reviews. Compare audience response and use those results to guide your next posts.

Keep your content authentic

Give accurate descriptions and avoid unsupported claims. Follow applicable platform rules for promotional content and affiliate disclosures.

6. Frequently Asked Questions Q. How much can I earn with the Temu Influencer Program?

Eligible creators may earn 20%–50% commission (up to 55% during Black Friday) on qualifying new-user purchases and 2%–15% on qualifying existing-user purchases. Additional content rewards may be available for eligible approved posts.Check the official program page for current rates.

Q. Do I need to wait until Black Friday to apply?

You can visit the application page ahead of the shopping season, review the requirements, and prepare content ideas. Available benefits and campaigns depend on the program terms.

Q. What if I have a small audience?

You can check whether your account meets the current requirements. Eligibility benchmarks include 1,000+ followers for TikTok and Instagram and 500+ subscribers for YouTube.

Q. Can I earn from content as well as purchases?

Yes. The program includes commission opportunities and rewards for eligible approved content. Benefits vary according to account eligibility and applicable terms.

Q. Where can I sign up?

Visit the Temu Influencer Program application page to review the requirements and apply.

7. Get Ready for Black Friday

Black Friday gives creators a timely theme for product reviews, gift guides, and shopping recommendations. If you enjoy making content that helps people discover products, the Temu Influencer Program offers eligible creators opportunities to earn through qualifying purchases and approved content rewards.

Why explore the program? What if Offers? Commission Opportunities 20%-50% on qualifying new-user purchases; Upto 55% commission during Black Friday Existing-User Purchases 2%-15% commission on qualifying purchases Content Rewards Additional rewards may be available for eligible approved posts Product benefits Promotional credits may be available for selected products

Start preparing your content and check your eligibility today.

8. Start Exploring the Temu Influencer Program

I also have a Temu Black Friday discount code to share with you, so you can enjoy extra savings during the Black Friday sale! Use code [acv388804] to explore eligible offers on Temu.

Disclaimer: Commission rates, creator rewards, eligibility requirements, withdrawal terms, and campaign availability may vary by country or region and are subject to change. Figures in this article are for reference only and may not apply to every location or account. Please visit the official Temu Influencer Program page and check the latest terms applicable to your

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