FCF vs. Net Income: Why Investors Use Free Cash Flow to Value Companies

A company can report rising net income for three consecutive years while its cash position deteriorates every quarter. It can also report losses while generating the cash that funds dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions. The divergence between what the income statement shows and what the cash flow statement shows is not an accounting glitch. It is a feature of accrual accounting, and understanding what is FCF in stock analysis is the most direct way to see through it.

How the Two Numbers Are Built

Net income is calculated on an accrual basis. Revenue is recorded when earned, not when cash arrives. A $60 million factory is not expensed in the year it is bought; it is spread across its useful life through depreciation. Estimates, reserves, and management assumptions shape the final figure. None of that changes what actually left the bank account.

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Free cash flow starts from operating cash flow, which itself starts with net income but then adds back non-cash charges like depreciation and adjusts for working capital movements. From that operating cash flow figure, capital expenditure is subtracted. What remains is the cash the business generated after paying to keep itself running and investing in its asset base.



Factor FCF Net Income Basis Cash Received and Paid Accrual Accounting New Factory ($60Mn) Full cost deducted when paid Spread via depreciation over asset life Customers paying slowly Reduces FCF directly No effect on revenue recognition Depreciation Added back in operating cash flow Already deducted Management estimates Smaller role Larger roles (accruals, reserves) Primary Use Payout Capacity, Valuation, Debt Capacity EPS and P/E Ratio

Where They Diverge and What It Means

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A manufacturer earns $80 million of net income. Add back $30 million of depreciation, subtract $25 million consumed by growing inventory and receivables, and operating cash flow is $85 million. Spend $60 million on a new production line and FCF is $25 million. The income statement says the business made $80 million. The cash reality is $25 million available after sustaining the asset base. Pay a $50 million dividend from that and the company needs to borrow $25 million to cover the gap.

That gap is the core reason FCF matters. Net income rising while FCF stays flat or falls is one of the most reliable warning signals in financial analysis. It usually means one of three things: working capital is consuming more cash as the business grows; capital expenditure is running above the depreciation charge that appears in net income, meaning the income statement is understating the real cost of maintaining the business; or accruals are being used aggressively to front-load revenue recognition.

Amazon demonstrated the inverse case. The company reported approximately $11.6 billion of FCF outflow in 2022 while building warehouses and data centres at a pace the depreciation schedule could not reflect. EPS was deeply negative. By 2023, as that capital investment normalised, FCF turned to over $30 billion positive. Investors who valued Amazon on net income alone would have missed the investment thesis entirely. The FCF trajectory was the signal.

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Jeff Bezos called FCF the ultimate financial measure of Amazon in his 2004 shareholder letter, at a time when the company was generating minimal GAAP profit. That framing proved correct: the capex being spread across years of depreciation was building durable returns whose cash realisation arrived later and at scale.

How FCF Is Used in Valuation

FCF yield divides free cash flow by market capitalisation. A company generating $2 billion of FCF against a $40 billion market cap has a 5% FCF yield. That figure is compared against government bond yields, the stock’s own history, and sector peers. When 10-year Treasuries yield 5.2%, a 5% FCF yield offers no premium for equity risk. When bonds yielded 1%, that same 5% FCF yield was genuinely attractive.

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Unlevered FCF, calculated before interest and debt payments, feeds discounted cash flow models. The enterprise value of a business in a DCF equals the present value of its future unlevered FCF discounted at the weighted average cost of capital. This is the framework that institutional buyers use when they value a company as an acquisition target. Levered FCF, after interest and net debt repayment, shows what is available specifically to equity holders and is closer to what can actually be paid out in dividends or buybacks.

The practical implication: a company trading at 20 times earnings looks expensive. The same company at a 7% FCF yield, generating cash well above its GAAP earnings because its depreciation exceeds current capex needs, may be cheap. The P/E gives one answer. The FCF yield gives another. When they diverge significantly, the FCF number is usually the more reliable one.

The Limitations That Matter

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FCF can be managed, though it is harder than managing EPS. Delaying supplier payments inflates operating cash flow by keeping cash in the business longer; the payments still arrive, just in the next quarter. Selling receivables accelerates cash collection in a way that does not reflect sustainable operations.

Capital spending is lumpy. A company that defers $200 million of maintenance capex shows elevated FCF that year and depressed FCF when the catch-up spending arrives. Averaging two to three years of FCF is more informative than relying on any single year, particularly for capital-intensive businesses with irregular investment cycles.

Stock-based compensation is added back as non-cash in the operating cash flow calculation, which flatters FCF while diluting shareholders. A company paying employees largely in equity can show strong FCF per share while continuously issuing new shares that reduce per-share value. Analysts who care about dilution-adjusted FCF subtract stock compensation before the calculation.

Negative FCF is not automatically a danger signal. The question is always the cause. Negative FCF from heavy investment with a clear return thesis is Amazon in 2022. Negative FCF from operating losses in a business with no investment case is a different and more serious situation requiring a different analysis entirely.

Conclusion

Net income answers the accountant’s question: what did the business earn under accrual rules? FCF answers the investor’s question: how much cash did the business generate after paying to keep itself running? For assessing dividend sustainability, debt capacity, acquisition potential, and intrinsic value through a DCF model, FCF is the more informative number. Its limitations, lumpy capex, working capital management, and stock compensation flattery, are reasons to average several years and read the cash flow statement carefully. They are not reasons to rely on earnings per share instead.



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