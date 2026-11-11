IPO Allotment Status Today: Check Your IPO Share Allotment

The IPO allotment status indicates whether an investor has been allocated equity shares in an IPO after the bidding period closes. Allotment details verification helps investors confirm the allotted quantity, check bank fund unblocking, and plan their exit or stay strategy for listing day.

IPO Allotment Status: Quick Overview of Key Methods

Route Primary Identifier Required Best Suited For Registrar Website PAN/ Application No./ DP-Client ID Quickest Updates on Allotment Day BSE/NSE Portals PAN + Application Number Official Exchange-Verified Status Demat & Broker App Account Login Direct Portfolio & Order Tracking ASBA/ Bank Account Bank Account Statement/SMS Tracking Released funds & debit alerts

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What Does IPO Allotment Status Mean?

As the company winds up its public issue, the registrar processes all valid applications and allocates shares as per the guidelines laid down by regulators. Checking allotment status shows whether your bid was successful, how many shares were allotted to your Demat account, or whether your application was not allotted due to oversubscription or a technical error.

Tracking allotment status also helps investors gauge overall market demand across investor groups, which can help them make informed guesses about market sentiment before the shares start trading on the stock exchanges.

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How is IPO Share Allotment Calculated?

Depending on the level of subscription and the type of investor, the rules of the share distribution differ:

♦ Under Subscribed or Fully Subscribed Issues: When total demand is equal to or less than the number of shares offered, the number of applied lots is distributed to all valid applicants.

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♦ Oversubscribed Issues (Retail Category): The shares are offered through a computerised random selection system operated under the regulations laid down by SEBI. This system ensures that as many unique retail applicants as possible receive at least one minimum lot.

♦ Pro-Rata Allotment (NII Category): Non-Institutional Investors applying for larger sums receive share allocations on a proportional basis depending on the oversubscription multiple.

Key Details Required To Check Allotment Status

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Before going to the status check portals, make sure you have the following identifiers handy:

♦ PAN: A 10-digit card number linked to a Demat account.

♦ IPO Application Number: The application number generated when you place your bid on your broker app or the bank ASBA portal.

♦ DP ID and Client ID: The 16-digit Beneficiary Position (BO) ID, as provided by NSDL or CDSL.



How to Check IPO Allotment Status: Step-By-Step Guide

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1. Check Via Registrar Websites (KFintech, Link Intime, Bigshare) Registrars manage the official share allotment information.

♦ Go to the official website of the appointed registrar (Link Intime, KFin Technologies, Bigshare Services, etc.).

♦ On the Select IPO menu, select the name of the company.

♦ Choose the search method you wish to use (PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID).

♦ Fill in all the information and then click Submit, including the security Captcha.

2. Check via the BSE India Website

♦ Go to the BSE Application Status portal.

♦ Click on Issue Type in the drop-down menu and choose Equity.

♦ Pick the company name from the Issue Name drop-down list.

♦ Fill in the Application number and PAN number.

♦ Complete the reCAPTCHA verification, then click Search.

3. Check via the NSE India Portal

♦ Go to the NSE IPO Allotment Verification module.

♦ Log on to the NSE investor portal with your investor login credentials.

♦ Click on the company symbol in the dropdown box.

♦ Enter the PAN and Application Number, then click Submit.

4. Check Via Demat / Trading Apps (e.g., Kotak Neo)

♦ Access your trading software or website.

♦ Go to the section IPO Orders/Reports.

♦ Click on the active issue to see your new allotment status.

Common Reasons For Non-Allotment Or Application Rejection

Applications can fail, even if there is no issue. When you know what to expect when it comes to rejection, your next applications will pass validation with ease:

♦ Mismatch in PAN/Demat Details: The PAN on the bank account should match the PAN on the Demat account used for bidding. Banks are not always open to third-party ASBA applications.

♦ Multiple Applications: If more than one retail application is submitted for the same issue under one PAN, all applications are automatically disqualified.

♦ ASBA / UPI Details are incorrect: The application will be invalidated due to technical issues during UPI mandate authorization, insufficient funds in the bank account, or the account not being linked to UPI.

What Happens After Allotment Confirmation?

Three important events occur before the allotment is listed once it has been determined:

♦ Unblocked ASBA Funds: If the application with ASBA funds blocked is unallotted or partially allotted, your bank unlocks your account.

♦ Demat Credit of Shares: Successful allottees will get the equity shares credited directly to their demat account in NSDL or CDSL.

♦ Exchange Listing: The company's shares are listed for public trading on the BSE and NSE.

Essential Checklist For Investors

IPO allotment status check helps ensure transparency and lets you see whether your shares were delivered before listing day. Check official websites (exchange portals, share registrar websites, etc.) using only your PAN and application number, and watch your bank notifications for fund unblocking or share credit information.

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