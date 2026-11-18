5 Best Brokers In India Offering Trading APIs For Algo Trading

A trading strategy can look perfect on paper and still become difficult to execute when every entry, exit and risk-control step depends on manual clicks. This is where application programming interfaces (APIs) become useful. They create a bridge between your strategy and the broker's trading infrastructure, allowing orders, market data and portfolio information to move programmatically.

For traders exploring algorithmic, or algo trading, however, an API is not simply about speed. The quality of market data, supported programming languages, order capabilities, API costs and compliance framework can all affect how practical the setup becomes. With the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) retail algo framework now applicable to stock brokers, these considerations have become even more relevant.

Here are five brokers whose API offerings are worth exploring, with each taking a somewhat different approach to automated trading.

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1. Kotak Neo

Kotak Neo's Trade API is designed for traders and developers who want to build automated strategies around live market data and programmatic order execution. The API supports placing, modifying and cancelling orders, checking positions and holdings, accessing margins

and receiving market data.

It is also available through a new Python software development kit (SDK), while the API itself is representational state transfer (REST)-based and language-agnostic.

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The standout feature is the cost structure. Kotak Neo currently charges zero API fees and â‚¹0 brokerage on trades routed through the Trade API across its Trade Free plans. This means an algo trader can run strategies without an additional API subscription or per-order brokerage, apart from applicable statutory charges.

Speed is another focus area. Kotak Neo states that its API can execute trades in under 50 milliseconds and currently supports up to 10 orders per second. Static internet protocol (IP) registration is also part of the current API setup.

2. 5paisa

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5paisa's Xstream API provides the infrastructure required to build automated trading systems. Developers can place orders, access real-time market data and reports, use historical data and work with live market feeds. The platform also provides SDKs in multiple programming languages.

One feature that makes 5paisa particularly relevant to algo trading is AlgoSpace. It provides ready-made automated strategies designed for equity and futures and options (F&O), while traders with their own infrastructure can use Xstream APIs to build customised systems.

The API itself is available without API charges. 5paisa states that its Xstream API can handle up to 600 order requests per minute, while other API requests have a 50-per-minute limit that can be increased on request.

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3. Samco

Samco's Trade API connects a trader's code directly to its trading platform. It supports order placement, modification and cancellation, live and historical market data, portfolio tracking, positions and real-time price streaming through WebSocket.

The API provides official SDKs for Python, Java, JavaScript and Node.js, with sample code covering common functions such as authentication, quotes, order placement and live-price streaming.

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Samco also states that its Trade API is available with zero API charges and supports up to 200 orders per second per user. Its platform provides up to 30 years of adjusted historical data for National Stock Exchange (NSE) equity and NSE Futures, which can be useful when back-testing a strategy across different market conditions.

4. Shoonya

Shoonya, powered by Finvasia, offers an API designed for retail algo traders, developers and platform integrators. Its API gives programmatic access to order execution, live market data and portfolio management, including a Python SDK for developers who are just getting started with

automation.

The platform also supports integrations with third-party algo platforms. Its current documentation lists AlgoTest, Quantman and Quantiply as integrated vendors, while Tradetron has a separate static-IP requirement under its integration model.

For traders building their own systems, Shoonya's API can handle orders across exchanges and provides real-time execution capabilities. Its documentation also explains the current Algo ID requirements applicable to API-based orders under the retail algo framework.

Shoonya's API access is free. Its official FAQ indicates clearly that there are no costs for the usage of the developer APIs. But the brokerage and statutory charges still apply for the transactions placed via the API.

5. Flattrade

Flattrade offers an algorithmic trading API with free access to trading and market-data APIs and zero brokerage, according to its official algo-trading page. It also states that its API provides real-time market data, simple API documentation and order execution speeds of under 10 milliseconds.

The broker introduced API Version 2 in January 2026 to align its API setup with the retail algo framework. The current version requires a static IP for API key generation and restricts API order placement, modification and cancellation to the registered static IP.

Flattrade also has a separate approval process for strategies that need to exceed 10 orders per second. This involves submitting the strategy for testing and exchange approval before an Algo ID is issued.

Conclusion

Choosing an API for algo trading involves more than comparing subscription fees. Look at whether the API provides the market data your strategy needs, which order types it supports, how frequently requests can be made and which programming languages or SDKs are available.

The regulatory setup also matters. API-based algorithmic orders now operate within SEBI's retail algo framework, so requirements such as static IPs, authentication and Algo IDs can affect how a strategy is deployed.

The final choice should therefore come down to the strategy you want to automate. A simple order-execution system, a data-heavy quantitative model and a higher-frequency strategy can all have very different API requirements.

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