Meresis Advisors' wealth arm appoints new head of fund management

Shobit Gupta, head - fund management, Meresis Wealth

Merisis Wealth, the wealth management arm of the investment banking firm Merisis Advisors, has appointed Shobit Gupta as the head of its fund management business.

In his new role, Gupta will lead the fixed-income strategy and will be responsible for curating and managing debt portfolio management service strategies for institutional, UHNI (ultra-net-worth individuals), and family office clients at Merisis Wealth.

He has joined Merisis Wealth from Exide Life Insurance where he last worked as the senior vice president and head - fixed income.

“His experience and knowledge in managing fixed income/asset allocation portfolios and forex derivatives brings a strength to curate alternative strategies in managing client portfolios,” said Ruchir Kapoor, director at Merisis Wealth.

“With Gupta's appointment, we aim to strengthen the leadership at Merisis Wealth and pursue our goal to create and offer newer and differentiated products and services to our clients,” Kapoor added.

Gupta comes with 26 years of work experience and has worked with companies like Kotak AMC, Reliance AMC, Principal AMC, and ABN AMRO Bank. He is an alumnus of ICFAI Business School, Delhi.

Merisis Advisors is a 13-year-old boutique investment banking firm. The mid-market investment banking firm claims to have concluded transactions worth $3 billion across fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.

It provides services to several stakeholders across ecosystems, including venture capital, private equity, family offices, founders, strategic investors, and professional services firms across its advisory services. It has practices across fintech, transportation, consumer, enterprisetech and services, B2B, and healthtech. It has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru and NCR.

