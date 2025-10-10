MENA Digest: Egypt’s Tagaddod, Saudi’s Nuxera, Qatar’s EMMA Systems get funding

Tagaddod, an Egyptian cleantech startup, led funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, securing eight-figure growth-stage funding.

Other key startups that raised early-stage funding included Saudi Arabia-based healthtech firm Nuxera AI, Qatar-based AI-driven SaaS platform EMMA Systems, Saudi Arabia-based AI-powered employee engagement platform Engagesoft, and Turkish fashion platform Touché Privé.

Egyptian cleantech Tagaddod secured $26.3 million in a Series A funding round led by The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF) to support regional expansion. The round also saw participation from FMO, VKAV, A15 Ventures, and other returning investors.

Founded in 2013 by Nour El Assal and Ahmed ElFarnawany, Tagaddod’s platform uses technology to collect, trace, and certify renewable waste-based feedstocks such as used cooking oil, acid oils, and animal fats from thousands of suppliers.

The firm already has a presence in Africa, Asia, Europe, Jordan, and the Netherlands. It aims to use the fresh capital to support expansion into new markets in the region, enhance the technological stack, and build infrastructure to handle higher feedstock volumes.

Nuxera AI

Saudi Arabia-based healthtech startup Nuxera AI raised $2.5 million in pre-seed investment from Sanabil Venture Studio by Redesign Health.

Founded in 2024 by Amin El Hemaily, Asad Khan, and Nada Hassan, Nuxera is an AI hub for healthcare. It integrates seamlessly into existing hospital systems and offers real-time clinical documentation to hospital-wide data analytics. .

Nuxera will use the capital to expand its engineering and commercial teams in Saudi Arabia, support hospital-wide deployments, and enhance its AI models through clinical partnerships.

EMMA Systems

Qatar-based EMMA Systems, an AI-driven SaaS platform that unifies operational data across airports, has secured seed funding from Plus VC, with participation from angel investors.

Founded in 2020 by Wisam Costandi and Mohammad Hourani, EMMA Systems unifies real-time operational data across airports, airlines, and aviation stakeholders to drive efficiency and predictability.

It aims to use the funding to accelerate product development and facilitate global expansion.

Engagesoft

Engagesoft, a Saudi Arabia-based AI-powered employee engagement and organizational effectiveness platform, raised $3.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Silicon Badia to expand the business.

Founded in 2021 by brothers Omar and Tareq Tahboub, Engagesoft helps enterprises track engagement, culture, leadership, and performance through data-driven insights.

The funding is aimed at accelerating its AI-driven product roadmap and expanding reach across the Middle East as demand for workplace intelligence platforms grows.

It plans to use the fresh capital to fuel product development and regional expansion.

Touché Privé

Turkish fashion platform Touché Privé raised $5 million in Sharia-compliant growth funding from private debt fund Amplify Growth Partnership, a joint venture between Ajeej Capital and Nuwa Capital.

The funding comes ahead of its IPO plans, as it aims to raise additional funding rounds to further scale operations and solidify its leadership.

Founded in 2014 by Enes Can Büyükköse and Miraç Bal, Touché Privé offers an omnichannel platform spanning e-commerce and physical retail, focusing on women's fashion for ages between 20 and 45 years.

The startup aims to use the fresh funding to strengthen its presence in Saudi Arabia and also establish a partnership with one of Saudi Arabia’s largest retail groups to accelerate the opening of flagship stores in prime locations.

