MedVital, Naptapgo secure pre-seed funding

Naptapgo co-founder Himanshu Shukla (left) and founder & CEO Nitin Malhotra

Medtech startup MedVital and short stay hotels platform Naptapgo have secured pre-seed funding from venture capital firms and angel investors, the companies said on Thursday.

MedVital

MedVital has raised Rs 8.4 crore ($0.9 million) in pre-seed funding led by 4point0 Health Ventures, with participation from founders of Tata 1mg, NephroPlus, SafeExpress, Eye Q Hospital, Hexa Health, and AstroTalk.

Advertisement

The company said the funding will be used to strengthen infrastructure, expand MedVital’s product portfolio, bolster its supply chain, and broaden its distribution network to cover tertiary care hospitals, rural clinics, and home-care settings.

The company was founded by Varun Gupta and Tarun Bansal. It makes devices for skin repair, restoration, and regeneration. Its flagship product is NoWound.

Naptapgo

Advertisement

Naptapgo has secured Rs 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures to drive growth across key areas like franchise development, marketing, technology, and enhance customer experience.

The latest funding comes roughly two months after the Noida-based startup secured half a million dollars in a round led by venture studio T9L Qube. The funding will fuel Naptapgo’s expansion across urban and religious hubs, the company said.

Founded by Nitin Malhotra and Himanshu Shukla, Naptapgo is a pod hotel startup offering accommodations for travelers for short stays near transit hubs, religious locations, urban centres, and hospitals. Besides Noida, the startup is opening in Katra, Amritsar, and Gurugram, with expansion across India in the works.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments