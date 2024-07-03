Mauritius PE firm Inside Capital marks first close of second fund

Limited partners of the fund comprise both existing and new investors. Its returning investors include the Dutch Good Growth Fund (DGGF) and Terra Mauricia Ltd , one of the largest conglomerates in Mauritius. Some new investors include IFC, DFC, Sweden’s development finance institution Swedfund International, Mauritius Investment Corporation Ltd (MIC) and BIO - the Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (Belgium’s development finance institution). The IEF II aims to provide growth capital to Small and Medium Enterprises mainly through equity bets, mainly in Madagascar, Mauritius, and Zambia, and may also consider investments in Malawi, Mozambique, and Tanzania. The fund aims to facilitate the regional expansion of its portfolio companies. Founded in November 2013 by Jerome Lagesse, Inside Capital Partners was backed by European Investment Bank, in its previous outing, a $35-million debut fund. It invests in ticket sizes of $2-8 million across all economic sectors, excluding real estate and infrastructure projects.

Inside Capital’s portfolio comprises a slew of investments including Zambia’s oldest and largest clay brick manufacturer Beta International, business hotel group Latitude Hotels, solar energy solutions provider Reneworld, Madagascar’s only PET preform manufacturer Technopet, Zambia’s largest local post-consumer PET bottles and PET waste collector Alpha, and Mauritius’ leading recyclable waste collector, WeCyle.



“This second fund follows the successful deployment of Fund I, the first fund of $35 million, which has been fully invested in six innovative and impactful companies. These SMEs are active in waste recycling, renewable energy, packaging, building materials and hospitality industries. IEF II will continue the strategy of supporting local champions across sectors that are meaningful for the region,” the firm said in its statement.



While the second fund would also be sector-agnostic, some key sectors in focus would be agro-industry, renewable energy, waste management, manufacturing, technology, health & pharma, financial services, consumer goods, and leisure & tourism.



“We are thrilled to reach this crucial milestone for our second fund,” said Jerome Lagesse, Managing Partner, Inside Capital. “Despite the current complex environment, the enthusiasm from our investors strongly recognizes our vision and certainly allows us to capitalize on the work started with the first fund by sending a positive message to the markets about the potential of this region.”



Meanwhile, IFC is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in developing countries. It delivered a record $32.8 billion in financing to companies and financial institutions across the developing world in fiscal year 2022, up from $31.5 billion in 2021. Africa accounted for the biggest share of its financing portfolio at 21%, while the Middle East made up for the least, at 4%.