Mauritian investor Adenia gets returning LP for latest Africa-focussed vehicle

Premium Antoine Delaporte, founder and managing partner, Adenia Capital

Mauritius-based private equity firm Adenia Partners, a backer of nearly 30 companies across the African continent including names like Orange, has secured a commitment from an offshore investor in a limited partner-style deal, VCCircle has learnt. The mid-market focussed investor has onboarded returning LP German development finance institution, Deutsche Investitions – ......