Mamaearth’s chief business officer steps down
By Roshan Abraham

  • 03 Jan 2025
Zairus Master, chief business officer at Honasa Consumer Ltd, has resigned from the Mamaearth parent effective February 28 citing personal reasons, marking at least the second top-level exit in the past few months. 

The development comes nearly four months after Jayant Chauhan resigned as the chief product and technology officer at Mumbai-listed Honasa. 

Master currently serves as the chief business officer at the beauty and personal care company, driving its brand strategy and omnichannel growth. He assumed the role in 2021. 

Prior to Honasa, the IIM Lucknow graduate served as the chief executive officer at job portal Shine.com for nearly five years. He previously was the business head at the company, building the brand and product strategy. Overall, he worked at the HT Media-owned company for more than seven years. 

Master has also worked at telecom giants like Nokia and Airtel in strategic planning for a combined span of over five years. He has also worked at Unilever India in branding as its regional director in his last posting at the consumer giant.  

Honasa Consumer swung to a loss after tax of Rs 18.5 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 on total income of Rs 481.8 crore amid inventory correction and a shift in its distribution model. 

In September last year, several investors including Peak XV Partners and Fireside Ventures offloaded part of their stake in the company, scoring solid returns. 

Mamaearth

