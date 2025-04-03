PremjiInvest-backed The Sleep Company looks to raise Series D funding

Premium Harshil and Priyanka Salot, The Sleep Company

Omnichannel mattress firm The Sleep Company is planning to raise a new round of equity funding, which may also offer an exit for one of its early investors, at least two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. The Mumbai-based company, supported by investors such as PremjiInvest and Fireside Ventures, aims ......