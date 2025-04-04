Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round

Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round

Premium
Fireside Ventures-backed Slurrp Farm evaluates new funding round
Credit: 123RF.com

Slurrp Farm, a kids-focused healthy snack brand supported by investors such as Fireside Ventures and the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is exploring the possibility of raising its fifth round of funding, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle.    Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, which operates the Slurrp Farm brand, is in ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
PremjiInvest-backed The Sleep Company looks to raise Series D funding

Consumer

PremjiInvest-backed The Sleep Company looks to raise Series D funding

Premium
How Fireside, Strides-backed Sweet Karam Coffee was valued as it gets new VC backer

Consumer

How Fireside, Strides-backed Sweet Karam Coffee was valued as it gets new VC backer

Premium
PE-backed wellness brand Kapiva looks to raise Series D funding

Consumer

PE-backed wellness brand Kapiva looks to raise Series D funding

Premium
Silver jewellery, lab-grown diamonds add sparkle to Giva's FY25 revenue

Consumer

Silver jewellery, lab-grown diamonds add sparkle to Giva's FY25 revenue

PE-backed IndiQube, Ganesh Consumer's IPO plans move ahead; EAAA Alts hits a hurdle

Consumer

PE-backed IndiQube, Ganesh Consumer's IPO plans move ahead; EAAA Alts hits a hurdle

Alpha Wave, Abu Dhabi's IHC join Temasek to invest in Haldiram's

Consumer

Alpha Wave, Abu Dhabi's IHC join Temasek to invest in Haldiram's

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW