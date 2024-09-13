How Peak XV's score from Mamaearth swings between an average harvest and 20x return

Pro
Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners has cut its stake in direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth with two of its investment entities generating contrasting returns on their bets. Peak XV, which was previously known as Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia and rebranded after separating from US-based Sequoia Capital, ......
